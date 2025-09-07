Neil Hawkins urges Pakistani youth to keep hockey’s spirit alive

Defence Day friendly hockey match organized by Rising Stars Hockey Club

ISLAMABAD, Sept 7 /DNA/ – To mark Defence Day, a friendly hockey match was held in Islamabad, organized by the Rising Stars Hockey Club. The spirited contest brought together Rising Stars Hockey Club Islamabad and Sheikh Naeem Hockey Club, Chiniot.

The game proved to be highly competitive, drawing enthusiastic support from local hockey lovers. After an action-packed encounter, Rising Stars Hockey Club Islamabad secured a 3–1 victory. Both teams displayed commendable skills, discipline, and sportsmanship, making the event a memorable tribute to Pakistan’s Defence Day.

The High Commissioner of Australia, H.E. Neil Hawkins, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and also took part in the match as a player for the Rising Stars team.

In his remarks at the closing ceremony, the High Commissioner praised the spirited performance of both sides, with special appreciation for the determination and talent displayed by Sheikh Naeem Hockey Club from Chiniot.

He noted that despite coming from a remote district and facing limited resources, the young players showcased remarkable confidence and skill by competing on equal footing against a strong local team in Islamabad. Neil Hawkins said that the enthusiasm and commitment demonstrated by the youngsters reflect the bright future of hockey in Pakistan. “Looking at these players, one can be assured that Pakistan hockey’s future is promising,” he remarked. He also urged the youth to continue working hard and maintaining the momentum, as their dedication will be key to reviving the glory of Pakistan’s national game.

As part of the ceremony, the Ambassador distributed cash prizes and souvenirs among the participating players, acknowledging their hard work and passion. His encouragement was warmly received by the players, many of whom expressed their gratitude for being recognized on such a significant occasion.

During the event, Chaudhry Abdul Razzaq, Patron of Sheikh Naeem Hockey Academy, was also presented with souvenirs by Rising Stars Hockey Club Islamabad. The gesture was a token of appreciation for his continuous efforts in promoting hockey in Chiniot and for supporting his team’s participation in the Defence Day event.

The friendly encounter served as more than just a game. It symbolized resilience, camaraderie, and the spirit of national pride that Defence Day embodies. The participation of an international dignitary, such as the Australian High Commissioner, further underscored the role of sports diplomacy in bringing communities together and strengthening goodwill.

The Rising Stars Hockey Club reaffirmed its commitment to continue organizing such events, emphasizing the need to provide opportunities and platforms for young athletes to showcase their skills. The successful Defence Day friendly hockey match not only honored Pakistan’s heroes but also sent a powerful message that with dedication and support, the country’s hockey can indeed reclaim its rightful place on the global stage.