NDU hosts Bangladesh Air Chief to deepen bilateral defence cooperation

RAWALPINDI, JAN 8 /DNA/ – Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Bangladesh Air Force visited National Defence University being an alumni of National Security and War Course-2010/11. The visiting dignitary called on Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar, HI (M), President NDU at National Defence University Islamabad.

During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed the importance of military-to-military engagement, particularly in the domain of professional military education and joint training.

The visit underscores the strong historical ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh and reflectes a shared resolve to deepen defence cooperation and training.