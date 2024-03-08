Saturday, March 9, 2024
NDMA Chairman joins Ambassador of Nepal to commemorate Nepali Army Day

March 8, 2024
NDMA Chairman joins ambassador of Nepal to commemorate Nepali Army Day

ISLAMABAD, MAR 8 /DNA/ – Chief Guest Lt. General Inam Haider Chairman National Disaster Management Authority, Ambassador of Nepal Tapas Adhikari, Defence Attache Col Bhes Bahadur and others cut cake to celebrate the Nepali Army Day. DNA

NDMA Chairman joins ambassador of Nepal to commemorate Nepali Army Day
