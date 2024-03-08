NDMA Chairman joins Ambassador of Nepal to commemorate Nepali Army Day
ISLAMABAD, MAR 8 /DNA/ – Chief Guest Lt. General Inam Haider Chairman National Disaster Management Authority, Ambassador of Nepal Tapas Adhikari, Defence Attache Col Bhes Bahadur and others cut cake to celebrate the Nepali Army Day. DNA
