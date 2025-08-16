NDMA advises citizens to avoid travelling to mountainous areas

ISLAMABAD, AUG 16: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued on Saturday an advisory to restrict tourism to mountainous regions following the inclement weather on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to details, the NDMA spokesperson has made it clear that the restrictions would be imposed on tourism activities in the calamity-hit areas in a bid to ensure the safety of the masses.

The NDMA has directed the concerned authorities to take immediate actions to ensure restriction of the public movement in dangerous places during the monsoon spell.

Meanwhile, the NDMA said that tourism restrictions can be imposed under Section 144 if important. The NDMA has asked the masses to avoid travelling to the flood-hit people.

The NDMA has directed the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to ensure implementation of the restrictions in tourist areas to avert any potential threat of devastation.