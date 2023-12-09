NCTC Pabbi hosts successful multinational exercise against terrorism
RAWALPINDI, DEC 9 /DNA/ – Closing ceremony of Multinational Joint Special Forces Exercise Fajar Al Sharq-V was held at National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Pabbi. Troops from special forces of Pakistan, Bahrain, Iraq and Kuwait participated in the exercise.
Two weeks long exercise commenced on 27 November 2023 at NCTC, Pabbi with participation of Special forces contingents from the brotherly countries in Counter Terrorism domain.
Besides the Exercising troops, officers from the brotherly countries of Bahrain, Iraq and Kuwait also witnessed the Closing Ceremony.
Special Forces of participating countries, displayed their professional excellence on the final day.
The exercise was aimed at further harnessing the historic military to military relations amongst brotherly countries and helped nurture joint employment concepts against counter terrorism, besides identifying areas of mutual interest for future military collaborations.
