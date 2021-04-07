NCOC decides closing COVID-19 vaccination centres once a week

ISLAMABAD, APR 07 (DNA) – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided closure of the COVID-19 vaccination centres across the country once a week.

The NCOC approved weekly holiday of coronavirus vaccination centres and issued directives to the provincial chief and health secretaries regarding its closure for a day in a week.

According to sources the vaccination centres will be closed on Friday in order to give rest to the administrative and medical staff. On the weekly holidary, the vaccination centres will complete their tasks including vaccine transfer and other related matters.

Earlier on April 5, the government had decided to administer Covid-19 jabs to elderly people aged 80 and above at their homes after the National Command Operation Center (NCOC) approved the recommendation.

The decision came after NCOC huddle had given go-ahead to the recommendations put forward by the huddle and has thus directed all the provinces to begin vaccination drive at home for the elderly who cannot wait at designated centers.

The local health authorities will be responsible to facilitate the home vaccine drive, sources confirmed, as the people will reach out to local officials to get themselves registered.

The NCOC’s decision comes in a bid to encourage the elderly to take the jabs readily without hassle while about a million people have been already vaccinated against the global pandemic to develop immunity against it. = DNA

