NCOC bans inbound pedestrian movement from Afghanistan, Iran

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday reviewed border management protocols with neighbouring Afghanistan and Iran as new Covid-19 variants emerge in the region.

“The current policy of Land Border Management with Afghanistan and Iran has been reviewed to ensure regulated inbound pedestrian movement and effective management of COVID protocols at Border Terminals(BTS),” read the statement issued by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The revised policy will be effective from midnight May 4-5 till midnight May 19-20. The policy will only be applicable to inbound pedestrians with no effect on the existing cargo/trade (bilateral / Afghan Transit Trade) movement.

According to the NCOC statement, border terminals (BTs) will remain open for seven days a week. “Employment strength of LEAs/health staff at BTs will be increased for implementation of testing protocols and to control high traffic density,” read the statement.

The coronavirus monitoring body said inbound pedestrian movement would cease with effect from midnight May 4-5 with the exception of Pakistani nationals in Afghanistan and Iran who desire to return to their country and in extreme medical emergency cases etc.

It also said that all outbound pedestrian movement is permissible.

Highlighting the testing and quarantining protocols, NCOC said inbound pedestrians will undergo Rapid Antigen Test(RAT). Positive cases (for Pakistani nationals only) will be shifted to nearby quarantine acilities.

“Inbound pedestrian with Afghan exemptions will also undergo RAT testing at BTs. Positive cases, if any, will be reverted back to Afghanistan,” read the NCOC statement.

It also said that thermal scanning for all drivers and co-drivers will be carried out on arrival at the BTs. Symptomatic cases will undergo RAT testing, positive cases will be dealt with as per the procedure spelled above.