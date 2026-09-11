NCCIA probes financial dealings linked to Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan: sources

LAHORE: The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) is carrying out forensic and technical analysis of mobile phones belonging to Pakistan cricketers Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan, sources said on Friday.

According to sources, the investigation is primarily focused on financial matters and suspected transactions involving the two players.



The financial dealings of Imam and Rizwan before and after the ongoing Test series against England are also being examined, with details of their bank accounts under scrutiny, sources said.

According to sources, transactions made through their accounts during the relevant period are being reviewed. If any suspicious transaction is identified, investigators will examine the source of the funds and determine where the money was transferred, they said.

Suspected payments made by any company, individual or organisation are also being scrutinised as part of the investigation, sources said.

The insiders said that data recovered from the players’ mobile phones was being linked to the inquiry into their financial transactions. Messages, contacts and other digital information are also undergoing forensic analysis.

Another key aspect of the investigation is the alleged leaking of dressing-room information during Pakistan’s ongoing Test series against England, sources added.

Imam and Rizwan appeared before the NCCIA in Lahore on Thursday and were questioned in connection with the investigation. The two cricketers later sought more time to submit their responses following the questioning.

The players appeared at the NCCIA’s Johar Town office in Lahore at around 3pm and were questioned for approximately two hours, according to sources.

During the questioning, the players were asked about alleged leaks from the dressing room, as well as their contacts and meetings during practice sessions and matches in England.

The NCCIA has not officially confirmed any allegations against either player, sources added.

Earlier this month, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sought a written explanation from a member of its selection committee regarding the selection of Rizwan and Imam for Pakistan’s Test squads for the 2026 tours of the West Indies and England.

According to a notice issued by the PCB on August 31, the committee member had participated in a selection meeting on June 2, during which responsibility was assigned for considering and selecting players for Pakistan’s Test squads for the two series.