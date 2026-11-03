NCCIA nabs suspect in WhatsApp hacking, Rs 1.3 million financial fraud case

ISLAMABAD, Nov 03 (DNA):The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) Islamabad has nabbed a suspect from Painsra, Faisalabad, for allegedly hacking a WhatsApp account by impersonating a courier delivery representative and committing financial fraud involving Rs 1.3 million.

According to an NCCIA official, the suspect was taken into custody during an operation in Painsra, Faisalabad, following a complaint regarding unauthorised access to a WhatsApp account and financial fraud.

He said the suspect allegedly posed as a courier delivery representative to gain access to the complainant’s WhatsApp account, resulting in a reported financial loss of Rs 1.3 million.

The official said a case had been registered under relevant sections of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 and the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

He said the agency was investigating the suspect’s alleged involvement in the hacking and financial fraud.

Further investigation is underway.