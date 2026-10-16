NCCIA arrests two over online fraud targeting US citizens

LAHORE, Oct 16 (DNA):The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) Lahore Zone arrested two men for allegedly defrauding US citizens through an illegal call centre and recovered two laptops and three mobile phones on Friday.

According to an NCCIA spokesperson, the action was taken after the agency detected suspicious activities at a call centre on Main Boulevard through open-source intelligence and obtained a search warrant from the court.

The arrested suspects were identified as call centre owner Irshad Ahmed Butt and his employee, Aurangzeb.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects allegedly contacted US citizens while posing as representatives of insurance companies and obtained their credit and debit card details under the pretext of an insurance campaign. The information was allegedly used for illegal financial transactions, added a spokesperson.

The spokesperson said an examination of the recovered laptops and mobile phones had revealed online calling software and data allegedly linked to financial fraud.

The seized devices had been taken into custody, and further investigation was under way.

Lahore NCCIA Additional Director Atif Ameer said operations against illegal call centres and networks allegedly targeting citizens abroad for financial fraud would continue.