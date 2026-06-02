NBP partners with Charter for Compassion for employee mental health

KARACHI, JUN 2: The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Charter for Compassion Pakistan, under its employee wellness initiative, NBP Wellness First 2.0.

The collaboration aims to strengthen mental health awareness and improve access to professional well-being support for NBP employees and their dependents through structured engagement and consultation services.

Under this partnership, employees will benefit from a series of nationwide virtual awareness sessions focused on stress management, emotional resilience, mental well-being, anxiety management, healthy boundaries, and sustainable self-care practices.

In addition, employees and their dependents will also have access to confidential tele-consultation and physical consultation support through qualified mental health professionals associated with Charter for Compassion Pakistan.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by representatives from both organizations, reaffirming a shared commitment towards promoting emotional well-being, healthier workplace practices, and a more supportive work environment.

Through NBP Wellness First 2.0, NBP aims to encourage awareness, balance, and accessibility to support systems that contribute towards a healthier and more resilient workforce.