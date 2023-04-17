Nawaz Sharif wants general elections simultaneously

DNA

MADINA MUNAWARA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)

Supremo and former prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has said

that Pakistan’s progress and prosperity was stopped after massive

rigging in 2018 elections and imposing a selected and incompetent prime

minister who not only ruined the country’s economic stability but the

whole system.

“When we came into power after the 2013 general elections, the country

was facing a lot of difficulties, the PML-N the then government brought

the country out of severe crises,” he said.

He as addressing the iftar dinner in honour of former federal minister

for religious affairs and chairman Hazara Tehreek Sardar Yousaf Khan and

central coordinator Prof Hafiz Sajjad Qamar by him.

Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Hussain Nawaz, Sohail

Zia Butt and other Sharif family members were also present on the

occasion.

He added that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was the only party which

could brought the country out of crises being faced by the nation

presently. He said that due to his efforts Pakistan was on the way of

progress and prosperity.

The PML-N leader has said that simultaneous elections of National as

well as provincial assemblies were necessary so that the country could

be streamlined on the path of progress and prosperity.

Nawaz Sharif congratulated both Sardar Yousaf and Prof Sajjad on

performance of Umra. They also congratulated the ex-premier for

performing Umra after a gap of five years.

Nawaz Sharif has termed imposition of Imran Khan on the country a

conspiracy against Pakistan to stop it from progress. The inefficient

PTI previous government has not only ruined the country’s economy but

also responsible for humiliation of the institutions.

He said that whole Pakistan nation considers that PML-N is the only

party, which has the abilities to bring the country out of present

crisis. He said PML-N never wants to stay away from holding elections in

the country, rather it wants streamlining the issues first. Elections on

one or two provinces is not the solution to present crisis.