Nawaz Sharif nominates Shehbaz as Prime Minister
ISLAMABAD, FEB 13 /DNA/ – The leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has nominated Former Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif for the premiership of country, while he also nominated Maryam Nawaz Sharif for the post of Chief Minister of Punjab, PMLN leader Maryam Auranzaib said on X.
