Nawaz Sharif election victory challenged

Yasmin alleges results manipulated in favour of Nawaz

Abid Raza

LAHORE: Incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday challenged Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif’s victory in the NA-130 constituency during the February 8 nationwide polls in the election tribunal.

Rashid filed a petition in the election tribunal against the former premier through her lawyers Ahmed Awais and Rana Mudassar.

She stated in her petition that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued the notification of Nawaz’s victory in violation of the law.

The politician from the Imran Khan-founded party had contested the general elections 2024 from the NA-130 (Lahore XIV) constituency which she lost against the PML-N’s top leader who secured 171,024 votes while the former came second with 104,485 votes.

However, the PTI leader claimed that she lost the election as results were manipulated in the favour of the PML-N supremo.

Dr Rashid, who also served as Punjab health minister during former premier Imran Khan’s rule, was jailed like other party leaders in multiple cases related to the May 9 riots that occurred last year in which military installations were targeted by protesters following the PTI founder Khan’s arrest in a graft case.