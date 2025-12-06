Nawaz ‘buried slogan-driven politics’ with development: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD, DEC 6 – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that former premier Nawaz Sharif had initiated major development projects at a time when the country was engulfed in slogans and politicking, stating that the launch of these projects had “buried that style of politics.”

Addressing a groundbreaking ceremony of the mass transport system here, the prime minister said the recent election results in Punjab reflected the public trust in the PML-N leadership.

“Over the next three years, the incumbent government of PML-N has the mandate to serve the people,” he said, stressing that they should work tirelessly under the leadership of Nawaz.

The premier further expressed the optimism that, on the basis of hard work and the launch of development projects, the next election results across the country would be pleasant ones for the PML-N.

“The journey of progress and prosperity has just commenced, and we will move on the path of development rapidly. In the next election, owing to this hard work, PML-N will get historic results,” he added.

Commenting on the groundbreaking of the mass transport system in Gujranwala, a major initiative to facilitate the city dwellers, besides facilitating the other areas, is a key initiative to provide public relief.

He said the project was a gift from the Punjab CM, which would transform the entire district, providing immense relief to the commuters, including students, patients, labourers, lawyers and other people from different walks of life.

The prime minister said history would remember Nawaz Sharif’s achievements with golden words, including the country acquiring nuclear power in 1998. If it had not been the case, the situation in the recent war with India in May would have been different, he opined.

In Punjab, he further said, his journey of progress was moving at a rapid speed under the dynamic and young leadership of CM Punjab, who was continuing the legacy of Nawaz.

He lauded the government of Punjab’s initiatives like the construction of a cancer hospital, the launch of metro buses, clean Punjab, pollution reduction, the provision of houses for the homeless, helping flood-affected people, provision of missing facilities in schools.

The prime minister said that all these works spoke for themselves and, like truth, could not be ignored even by the political opponents.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in her remarks, highlighted the key initiatives launched by her provincial government. She said that the country had witnessed immense progress and development under the PML-N leadership.