Nawaz among other nine Pakistani players issued NOCs for BPL

ISLAMABAD, DEC 10 – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued NOCs to nine Pakistan cricketers for participating in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) till January 23.

According to details surfaced on Wednesday, prominent among those who allowed to feature in BPL included Mohammad Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Ihsanullah, Haider Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Khawaja Nafay, Salman Irshad, Faheem Ashraf.

Last week, it was reported that the senior Pakistani players are unlikely to play the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) due to the national duty ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

According to details, the BPL is scheduled to begin from December 26 to January 23. During this period, the Pakistan national cricket team are scheduled to play the T20I series against Sri Lanka and Australia respectively.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has asked the players to prioritise playing for the country over the leagues.