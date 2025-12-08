Navy commemorates historic 1971 submarine victory over Indian warships

ISLAMABAD, DEC 8 /DNA/ – 54 years ago, on this day, PN Submarine HANGOR created history by sinking INS KHUKRI and crippling INS KIRPAN, the first submarine engagement against a warship post WW-II and the only successful attack by a conventional submarine in modern history. This moment remains etched in the annals of our naval history and a ghastly reminder for the enemy. It was not just a tactical victory but also a strategic demonstration of Pakistan Navy’s resolve to counter aggression and defend our maritime frontiers against all odds.

This day stands as a reminder of the courage, perseverance and devotion of the HANGOR crew. Their remarkable achievement symbolizes ALLAH SWT’s blessings and reflects the highest standards of professionalism, dedication and equanimity. The inspirational role and valour of our veteran submariners created a proud historical legacy for our submarine service which continues to enrich our precious heritage.

Pakistan Navy places special emphasis on our sub-surface offensive capability and our ongoing submarine acquisition programme with China bears testimony to this vision. The induction of eight HANGOR Class submarines will give a formidable boost to our offensive punch and provide operational flexibility to Pakistan Navy. As we celebrate our triumph, let us also not forget the Shuhada of PNS/M GHAZI, who sacrificed their lives for the defence of their motherland. Pakistan Navy will continue to draw inspiration from their ultimate sacrifice as well as exemplary feat of PNS/M HANGOR.

I wish submarine service all the success in their future endeavors.

May ALLAH SWT remain our Protector and Benefactor (Amen).