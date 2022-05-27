Naveed Qamar hails Germany’s support to Pakistan for GSP-Plus

ISLAMABAD, Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar on Friday hailed Germany for its continued support to Pakistan for the ongoing Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP Plus).

Federal Minister for Commerce and Investment Syed Naveed Qamar is on an official visit to Berlin as a part of his EU Outreach mission.

He visited the German Federal Foreign Office, where he was received by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr. Tobias Lindner, according to a press release issued here.

Minister of State extended a warm welcome to the Commerce Minister and his delegation.

He hoped that the visit would further strengthen and diversify the bilateral relations, especially in the trade and investment area between the Pakistan and Germany.

The two sides had an exchange of views on various aspects of bilateral relations, with a special focus on enhancing trade and economic cooperation to sustain economic growth in a post-Covid pandemic world.

Both sides agreed to exchange of business delegations to explore possibilities of B2B collaborations in renewable energy, agriculture, food security, automobile, transfer of technology, etc.

The Commerce Minister highlighted that GSP Plus had played an important role in the expansion of bilateral trade, while providing Pakistan with a level playing field in the European market.

He added that the scheme has also acted as a catalyst for necessary social reforms, especially related to women empowerment. German Minister of State assured of his country’s support for the ongoing and upcoming GSP Plus Scheme.

The two sides also discussed developments in the region.

German side acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role in facilitating the evacuation of Afghan refugees.