Naveed Baloch assumes charge as Wafaqi Mohtasib

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6: Naveed Kamran Baloch has assumed charge as the ninth regular Wafaqi Mohtasib and urged officers and staff of the institution to intensify efforts for the swift resolution of public complaints related to maladministration.

Addressing officers and staff of the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat for the first time after taking office, Naveed Baloch emphasized the importance of dedication and professionalism in maintaining public trust in the institution.

Officials from regional offices across the country also participated in the meeting through an online link, said a press release issued on Friday.

Naveed Baloch described the Ombudsman’s office as a model national institution that has been rendering valuable services to citizens. He stressed that all members of the organization must continue working with the same devotion and commitment that has long been the hallmark of the institution.

Referring to the significance of assuming office during the holy month of Ramazan, he said the position was both an honour and a responsibility bestowed by Almighty, adding that he would make every effort to justify the trust placed in him.

He underlined the need to focus not only on increasing the number of complaints processed but also on maintaining the quality of decisions and services delivered. “Merely increasing the number of complaints resolved is not enough; the quality of output must also be ensured,” he said.

The newly appointed Mohtasib also stressed improving service delivery, particularly in remote and underserved areas of the country. He noted that providing administrative justice at the doorstep of citizens should remain a top priority for the institution.

During his address, Baloch paid tribute to the outgoing Ombudsman, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, who completed his four-year tenure a few months ago, acknowledging his role in setting high standards of public service.

Earlier in the day, Baloch received detailed briefings on the functioning of various sections and branches of the Secretariat.

It is noteworthy that Baloch took the oath of office as Wafaqi Mohtasib on March 4, 2026.

A senior officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, Baloch has held several key positions in the federal government. His previous assignments include serving as Federal Secretary Finance, Secretary Cabinet Division, and Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He also served as Executive Director at the World Bank.

Naveed Kamran Baloch holds a master’s degree in Social Policy and Planning from the London School of Economics and brings extensive administrative experience to his new role.