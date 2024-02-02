Naval Diplomacy: PNS SAIF’s visit enhances bilateral ties between Pakistan, Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD, FEB 2: /DNA/ – Pakistan Navy PNS SAIF visited Colombo, Sri Lanka during its Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) Deployment. Upon arrival at port, the ship was received by officials of Pakistan Embassy and Sri Lankan Navy.

During the stay at port, Commanding Officer of PNS SAIF called on senior Naval and Military officials of Srilanka. During the interactions, matters of mutual interests were discussed and enhancement of bilateral ties in all spheres was re-affirmed. The Commanding Officer also conveyed good wishes of Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf for the people of Sri Lanka in general and Sri Lankan Navy in particular.

During stay at port, ship’s crew visited different Sri Lankan Navy training facilities and Sri Lankan Navy officers and men also visited Pakistan Navy Ship. At the end of port call, PNS SAIF participated in Passage Exercise with Sri Lankan Navy Ship out at sea.

Pakistan Navy ships are regularly deployed on RMSP with the objective to fulfill international obligations for Maritime Security while ensuring freedom of navigation on high seas.

Sri Lanka and Pakistan enjoy friendly relations, which have strengthened over the period of time. Visit of PNS SAIF to Sri Lanka contributed significantly towards promoting naval collaboration between the two friendly countries that strengthen bilateral relations and existing bond of friendship with Sri Lanka.