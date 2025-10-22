Naval Chief’s Golf Championship 2025 commences in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, OCT 22 /DNA/ – The Media Brief and Opening Ceremony of 18th Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Golf Cup 2025 was held at the Margalla Greens Golf Club (MGGC), Islamabad. The ceremony marked the formal commencement of one of the most prestigious events on the national golf calendar.

During the media briefing, Rear Admiral Saqib Ilyas, Patron of Pakistan Navy Golf (North), highlighted the salient features of the championship and outlined details regarding its format and participation across various categories.

The tournament will be held from 22 to 26 October 2025, featuring competitions in Amateurs, Seniors, Ladies, and Juniors categories, along with an invitational match for guests and sponsors.

Since its inception in 2007, the Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Golf Cup has evolved into a prominent fixture on Pakistan’s golfing circuit. Beyond fostering competitive excellence, the event underscores Pakistan Navy’s enduring commitment to promoting sportsmanship, projecting a positive image of the country and encouraging healthy recreational activities within society.

The opening ceremony was attended by sponsors, golf players and media representatives.