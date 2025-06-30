Naval Chief stresses joint military readiness at Air War College

RAWALPINDI, JUN 30 /DNA/ – Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of the Naval Staff, Pakistan Navy visited PAF Air War College Institute, Karachi today. On his arrival, he was received by Air Vice Marshal Rashid Habib, President Air War College Institute. The Chief Guest lauded the academic and professional excellence being imparted at the institute and acknowledged its vital role in grooming future military leadership capable of meeting the multifaceted challenges of modern warfare.

While addressing the participants of Air War Course, Chief of the Naval Staff underscored that operational preparedness remains the cornerstone of triumph in modern warfare. He referenced recent developments along the eastern front as a vivid illustration of the critical need for constant readiness and strategic foresight. He lauded the leadership of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, recognizing his role in modernizing PAF and swiftly integrating advanced technologies that have significantly enhanced operational readiness of Pakistan Air Force and have recalibrated the region’s deterrence landscape. The Naval Chief reiterated that Pakistan Navy’s combat capabilities have undergone a substantial enhancement across all operational domains—surface, sub-surface and aerial—enabling a more agile and potent maritime force. Emphasizing the imperative of cohesive national defence, he stressed the importance of inter-services collaboration in achieving strategic objectives. In this regard, he announced the initiation of more frequent and integrated joint operational exercises with Pakistan Air Force, aimed at further reinforcing the synergy and interoperability between the two services. The Naval Chief also highlighted the transformative role of technological innovation in contemporary conflicts. Citing the growing significance of Unmanned Aerial Systems, he highlighted an upcoming strategic collaboration between the National Aerospace Science & Technology Park (NASTP) and Pakistan Maritime Science & Technology Park (PMSTP). This partnership, he noted, will focus on advancing indigenous capabilities in unmanned systems, thereby bolstering Pakistan’s technological self-reliance and operational edge in the defence sector.

PAF Air War College Institute is a prestigious institution of Pakistan Air Force, where mid-level officers of Pakistan Armed Forces and friendly countries are prepared for assumption of key Command and Staff appointments. The course participants are exposed to over a hundred subject matter experts including Civil & Military Professionals, Diplomats, Scholars / Academicians, Lawyers, Industrialists, Scientists, Economists and Media personnel. Exclusive interaction with foreign faculty and strategists is also ensured to provide in-depth and academic rigor to the course.