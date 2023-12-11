Naval chief reviews operational readiness in creeks and coastal areas

KARACHI, 11 Dec 23: ​/DNA/ – Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf visited Creeks and Coastal Areas and PN Ships to review operational preparedness and combat readiness of the units.

Upon arrival at Creeks Brigade Sujawal, a comprehensive operational brief was presented to CNS on prevailing threat environment and defences of Creeks Area. During the visit at forward posts, CNS interacted with officers and men and appreciated their readiness to respond any misadventure by the adversary. On the second leg of his visit, Chief of the Naval Staff arrived at PNS AKRAM at Gwadar and interacted with the troops deployed for the security of Gwadar Port. He also visited Jinnah Naval Base, Pakistan Navy Hospital Dar Maanjah and Cadet College at Ormara. Later on, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf arrived on PN Ships at PN Dockyard Karachi to review the operational preparedness and combat readiness of PN surface ships.

During interactions with troops at Creeks and Coastal Areas and onboard ships, Chief of the Naval Staff expressed satisfaction on operational readiness of deployed elements. He also appreciated the professional prowess and dedication of officers and men in ensuring impregnable defence of the motherland in challenging harsh environment of Creeks and Coastal Areas and amidst prevailing regional challenges in maritime domain. Chief of the Naval Staff appreciated the morale of troops and directed the field units to ensure optimal utilization of latest weapons and equipment with motivation and alacrity in order to ensure defence of the motherland.