Naval chief opens All Pakistan Squash Championship in Karachi

KARACHI, OCT 27 /DNA/ – An impressive opening ceremony of 3rd Chief of the Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash Championship was held at Roshan Khan-Jahangir Khan (RKJK) Squash Complex in Karachi. Commander Karachi, Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi, graced the occasion as Chief Guest and formally declared the championship open. The event will be held from 27 Oct – 2 Nov 25, featuring 15 matches with participation of 32 men and 16 women.

In his welcome address, Tournament Director, Commodore MudassarKhurshid extended a warm welcome to the distinguished guests, players and sponsors. He highlighted Pakistan Navy’s consistent efforts to promote sports and provide a platform for national athletes to show their professional acumen. He emphasized that the championship aims to nurture emerging squash talent, revive Pakistan’s historic dominance in the sport, and promote gender inclusivity through inclusion of women’s category in the championship, reflecting Pakistan Navy’s commitment to equal opportunities in sports.

Pakistan Navy’s association with squash stretches back to the early years of independence beginning with a single court at Manora. This rich legacy evolved into RKJK Squash Complex, inaugurated in 1991. The facility now comprises five international-standard courts, including a state-of-the-art four-sided glass court added in 2023, further elevating its status as a premier venue.

The opening ceremony was attended by a large number of civil and military dignitaries, sponsors, senior squash players and media fraternity.