Naval chief meets military leadership of Turkiye, Germany and Azerbaijan

DNA

ISLAMABAD, 3 Dec: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi visited Turkiye, Germany and Azerbaijan. During the visits, Naval Chief called on military and naval leadership of host countries. Matters of bilateral naval collaboration and regional maritime security were deliberated during the meetings.

During visit to Turkiye, Naval Chief attended the launching ceremony of Pakistan Navy MILGEM Class Corvette PNS KHAIBAR, held at Istanbul Naval Shipyard Turkiye. Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan graced the ceremonies as Chief Guest. During the ceremony, Begum Chief of the Naval Staff, Begum Amira Amjad had the honour to launch state of the art PNS KHAIBAR.

Upon arrival at German Federal Ministry of Defence, Chief of the Naval Staff received a warm welcome and Guard of Honour by German Navy. Naval Chief called on Inspector of German Navy wherein matters of mutual interest were brought into discussion. Later, Naval Chief visited Wilhemshaven Naval Base where he was given briefing on German Navy Flotilla followed by visit of German Navy Ship.

Later on arrival at Baku, Naval Chief received Guard of Honour from host Navy. Naval Chief called on Cdr Azerbaijan Naval Forces and Minster of Defence Colonel General Zakir Hasanov. The Naval Chief invited host navy to participate in Ex AMAN-23 and Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference (PIMEC-23) to promote Blue Economy and open vistas of cooperation among the countires. Later, Chief of the Naval Staff visited Military Unit & Azerbaijan Higher Military School and interacted with the concerned faculty.

The visit of Naval Chief is expected to augment and expand defence ties between the two countries in general and Armed Forces in particular.