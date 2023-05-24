Naval Chief inaugurates high school at district Sanghar

DNA

Karachi, MAY 24: A simple yet impressive ceremony to inaugurate Admin and Secondary education block at Govt Boys High School (GBHS) was held at Sanghar. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the ceremony as Chief Guest. Upon his arrival the Chief Guest was warmly welcomed by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah. Education Minister Sindh was also present at the ceremony.

The aim of High School inauguration is to provide quality education to the local students. Speaking on the occasion, Naval Chief expressed his deep sentiments and called it a matter of great pride to inaugurate the school where he spent precious moments of his student life. He paid rich tribute to his teachers who taught him great lessons of life and nurtured leadership qualities in him. The Admiral underscored that teachers are the backbone of nation building. They play their vital roles in shaping the overall structure of society through nurturing the children in all aspects i.e. academically, socially and morally.

Admiral briefly highlighted contributions of Pakistan Navy in education sector throughout hinterland of the country that include chain of Bahria Universities, Colleges and schools. He emphasized that establishment of State-of-the-Art Cadet College Ormara is a testament of providing quality education for coastal community of Balochistan and beyond. Towards the end, Admiral thanked Govt of Sindh for the financial support in development of the school and provision of quality infrastructure and essential facilities for modern line education.

Earlier, during his welcome address, Education Minister Sindh Syed Sardar Ali Shah appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Navy in providing quality education services across the country. Chief Minster Sindh in his address also acknowledged the dedicated efforts of Naval Chief in paving way for the younger generations to achieve remarkable success in life.

The ceremony was attended by Members of National & Provincial Assemblies, Secretary Education, notable Civil & Military officials, faculty members and students.