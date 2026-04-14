Naval Chief graces PAF Risalpur Graduation Ceremony

ISLAMABAD, APR 14 /DNA/ – Graduation Ceremony of 152nd GD(P), 98th Engineering, 109th Air Defence (Alpha & Bravo), 28th Admin & Special Duties (Alpha & Bravo), 11th Logistics (Alpha) and 135th Combat Support Courses was held at PAF Academy Asghar Khan, Risalpur. Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of the Naval Staff, graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Upon arrival, the Chief Guest was received by Air Vice Marshal Shahryar Khan, Air Officer Commanding, PAF Academy Asghar Khan, whereas Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was also in attendence.

Addressing the graduating cadets, Admiral Naveed Ashraf congratulated them on successfully completing their rigorous training and commended the Academy for producing officers of strong character, discipline and professionalism. He expressed confidence that the young officers would uphold Pakistan Air Force’s legacy of excellence and its vision of being “Second to None,” in line with its enduring ideals. Highlighting Pakistan Air Force’s outstanding performance during Marka-e-Haq May 2025, he attributed the success to visionary leadership, modernization and effective integration of advanced technologies under the dynamic leadership of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force. He underscored PAF’s growing proficiency in Multi Domain Operations—particularly in electronic warfare, cyber & space domains urging the graduating officers to remain prepared for future challenges through continuous vigilance and proactive response to evolving threats.

Emphasizing jointmanship, the Chief Guest noted that Pakistan Navy, in synergy with sister services, continues to enhance its operational capabilities through modernization and induction of advanced platforms to deter aggression and safeguard national maritime interests. He further highlighted the complex and evolving security environment faced by Pakistan, reaffirming that the Armed Forces, with the unwavering support of the nation, remain committed to defending the country and contributing to regional peace and stability.

A total of 113 Aviation Cadets graduated on the occasion, and the Chief Guest awarded trophies to distinguished cadets for outstanding performance. Avn Cdt Squadron Under Officer Nad-e-Ali received the Chief of the Defence Forces Trophy for overall best performance in General Service Training; Avn Cdt Navaira Shahzad and Avn Cdt Muhammad Abdullah Ejaz were awarded the Chief of the Air Staff Trophies for best performance in Engineering and Air Defence Courses respectively; Avn Cdt Faran Javed secured the Trophy for best performance in Combat Support Course; while Avn Cdt Wing Under Officer Basit Aliyan Siddiqui and Avn Cdt Salman Saeed were awarded Swords of Honour for best performance in College of Aeronautical Engineering and College of Flying Training respectively.

The ceremony was attended by senior military officials, distinguished guests and families of the graduating cadets, and concluded with a spectacular flypast of PAF frontline fighter aircraft, including JF-17 Thunder and F-16, followed by an impressive aerobatic display by the Sherdils formation team, showcasing precision, professionalism and operational excellence.