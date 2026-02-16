Naval Chief confers degrees at Bahria University convocation

ISLAMABAD, FEB 16 /DNA/ – Bahria University, Islamabad, held its 28th Convocation Ceremony. Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Pro-Chancellor Bahria University, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and conferred degrees upon the graduating students.

During the convocation, over 3,300 graduates were awarded degrees in various disciplines. Additionally, 108 gold medals and 105 silver medals were awarded to students in recognition of their exceptional academic achievements.

While addressing the ceremony, Chief of the Naval Staff congratulated the graduating students and their parents on the successful achievement of this important academic milestone. He emphasized the vital role of higher education institutions in national development. The Chief Guest also commended Bahria University’s remarkable growth and its transformation into one of the country’s most prestigious national institutions. He appreciated the launch of a variety of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, as well as the progressive expansion of the University’s infrastructure in major cities across Pakistan.

The ceremony was attended by senior naval officers, members of the civilian community, Bahria University officials, and parents of the graduating students.