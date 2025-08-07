Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf undertakes official visit to Azerbaijan



Rawalpindi, August 7 (DNA):Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, where he held important meetings with the top military leadership to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation.

Upon his arrival at the Azerbaijan Naval Forces Headquarters, Admiral Naveed Ashraf was presented with a Guard of Honour. During his visit, the Naval Chief met with Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces, First Grade Captain Shahin Mammadov.

The two sides held detailed discussions on matters of mutual interest, including bilateral naval cooperation and regional maritime security. Admiral Ashraf emphasized the importance of strengthening ties between the two naval forces through joint exercises and training exchange programmes.

The Naval Chief was also given a comprehensive briefing on the operational readiness, training, and ongoing activities of the Azerbaijan Navy. Additionally, he witnessed a live demonstration by the Azerbaijan Navy’s Special Operations Forces, showcasing their tactical capabilities and preparedness.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf also called on the Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev. The meeting focused on issues of mutual interest and opportunities for enhanced military collaboration.

The visit by the Chief of the Naval Staff is expected to further solidify defence relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, particularly in the maritime domain.