Naval chief addresses to participants of National Security, War Course at NDU

DNA

ISLAMABAD, JUN 21: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi visited National Defence University (NDU), Islamabad and addressed the course participants of National Security & War Course. On his arrival, the Naval Chief was received by President NDU Lt Gen Rahat Naseem Ahmed Khan.

While addressing the course participants, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi paid rich tribute to the role and sacrifices of Pakistan Armed Forces for defence of the motherland. He lauded the efforts of officers and men for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Operations during recent cyclone and nationwide floods last year.

Naval Chief underscored the need for officers to remain abreast of major geopolitical developments and technological changes occurring across the world. He emphasized that synergy remains central to the modern concept of military operations as no military force can achieve success in today’s warfare single handedly. The Naval Chief highlighted that Pakistan Navy with the active support of sister services is ready to tackle the maritime security challenges facing the country today. The Admiral appreciated efforts of NDU for providing the academic stimulus and honing the professional abilities of course participants.

National Defence University is the apex military training institute of Pakistan inculcating advanced professional military training to officers of Pakistan Armed Forces and friendly countries for assuming future key Command and Staff appointments.