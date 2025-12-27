Naval Academy passes out 90 midshipmen and 34 SSC cadets

KARACHI, DEC 27 /DNA/ – The Commissioning Parade of 124ᵗʰ Midshipmen and 32ⁿᵈ Short Service Commission Course (SSC) was held at Pakistan Naval Academy, Karachi, marking the passing out of 90 Midshipmen and 34 SSC cadets.

Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force, Rear Admiral Ahmed Mohamed Ebrahim Al Bin Ali, graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Upon arrival, the Chief Guest was received by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf.

The Chief Guest, himself an alumnus of Pakistan Naval Academy, expressed pride in reviewing the Commissioning Parade at his alma mater and lauded professional competence of Pakistan Navy as a key regional force.

He highlighted Pakistan Navy’s longstanding tradition of imparting high quality training to cadets from friendly countries, with cadets from Bahrain, Iraq, the Republic of Djibouti, Sri Lanka and Türkiye in the parade. The Chief Guest also reaffirmed the enduring bonds, shared values and commitment to mutual progress between Pakistan and Bahrain.

Later, the Chief Guest gave away prizes to the winners. Midshipman Muhammad Uzair Abbas was declared winner of the coveted Sword of Honour for overall best performance whereas Midshipman Shahab Ahmed won the Academy’s Dirk. Officer Cadet Umar Mukhtar from Pakistan and Officer Cadet Aldhahabi Fahad Husam Fareed from Iraq won Chief of the Naval Staff Gold Medals and Officer Cadet Syed Saad Shahid from SSC Course clinched the Commandant Gold Medal. Proficiency Banner was claimed by Quarterdeck Squadron.

The ceremony was attended by military officers, dignitaries and parents of cadets.=DNA