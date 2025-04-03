Natural Disasters and Divine Will

By Muhammad Mohsin Iqbal

A few days ago, a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on March 28, 2025, with its epicenter near Mandalay. This catastrophic event caused significant casualties, injuries, and destruction in Myanmar, Thailand, and surrounding areas. The devastation was so severe that it seemed as if doomsday had arrived. People from all walks of life, irrespective of their religion, were left helpless, struggling to save themselves. In such dire moments, the reality of human frailty became evident. The fear of death was visible on every face, and in that fear, the recognition of an absolute, undeniable truth emerged; that Almighty Allah alone is the Supreme Power.

The earthquake caused massive devastation, claiming over 2,700 lives in Myanmar, with thousands injured and missing. Hospitals were overwhelmed, treating patients outdoors. In Thailand, at least 22 died, mostly from a collapsed Bangkok high-rise, with 76 still missing. The quake also damaged homes in China’s Yunnan and Sichuan provinces and over 300 apartments in Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City, though major casualties were avoided. Infrastructure losses are severe, with over 10,000 buildings, including hospitals and bridges, destroyed in Myanmar. Roads, power lines, and communication networks were crippled, hindering rescue efforts, while Thailand’s older, pre-2007 buildings proved highly vulnerable. Over 236 aftershocks, including a 6.7 magnitude tremor, have triggered further collapses.

The Quran repeatedly reminds mankind that all natural calamities, whether earthquakes, storms, or plagues, occur by the will of Allah. He controls the heavens and the earth, and nothing happens without His command. In Surah Al-Zalzalah (99:1-2), Allah says: “When the earth is shaken with its [final] earthquake, and the earth discharges its burdens.” This verse signifies that the power to move the very foundation of the earth rests solely with the Creator. No technological advancement, military might, or worldly authority can prevent His decree from unfolding.

Throughout history, mighty empires have risen and fallen, yet none could escape the will of Allah. Nations that considered themselves invincible have crumbled into dust. The Quran warns in Surah Al-An’am (6:65): “Say, ‘He is the [one] able to send upon you affliction from above you or from beneath your feet or to confuse you [so you become] sects and make you taste the violence of one another.'” This verse reminds us that Allah’s punishment can come in various forms, whether through natural disasters or human conflicts, and that none can defy His judgment.

The belief that any country, nation, or individual possesses ultimate power is nothing but a delusion. In Surah Al-Mulk (67:16-17), Allah questions: “Do you feel secure that He who [holds authority] in the heaven would not cause the earth to swallow you and suddenly it would sway? Or do you feel secure that He who [holds authority] in the heaven would not send against you a storm of stones? Then you would know how [severe] was My warning.” These verses make it clear that no worldly power can withstand the punishment of Allah when it descends.

The hadiths of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) further reinforce this reality. He said: “The strongest believer is the one who puts his trust in Allah and recognizes that everything happens by His will.” (Sahih Muslim) True strength lies not in worldly possessions or military might, but in submission to the Almighty.

Oppression and tyranny, no matter how dominant they appear, are short-lived in the grand scheme of Allah’s justice. The Quran reassures in Surah Ash-Shura (42:42-43): “Indeed, the way [of blame] is only against those who wrong the people and tyrannize upon the earth without right. Those will have a painful punishment. And whoever is patient and forgives – indeed, that is of the matters [requiring] determination.” This serves as a reminder that those who wield their power unjustly will face divine retribution, while those who remain steadfast in faith will be rewarded.

Many throughout history have attempted to challenge divine authority, believing themselves to be invincible. Pharaoh, who declared himself a god, was drowned along with his army. Nimrod, who defied Prophet Ibrahim (peace be upon him), was destroyed by the smallest of Allah’s creations—a mosquito. These examples testify that arrogance and defiance against Allah always lead to downfall.

The recent earthquake is yet another sign of Allah’s supremacy. It is a warning for humanity to reflect, repent, and recognize that no individual or nation holds absolute control. Power and authority belong to Allah alone. He grants it to whom He wills and takes it away when He wills. In Surah Aal-e-Imran (3:26), Allah states: “Say, ‘O Allah, Owner of Sovereignty, You give sovereignty to whom You will and You take sovereignty away from whom You will. You honor whom You will and You humble whom You will. In Your hand is [all] good. Indeed, You are over all things competent.'”

Thus, no one should live under the illusion that they are immune to Allah’s decree. The true superpower is not a country or an individual but the Creator of the heavens and the earth. He alone governs life and death, prosperity and hardship, and none can stand before Him when His command is issued. The recent calamity is a reminder for all of humanity to turn towards Him, seek His mercy, and acknowledge His ultimate authority over all creation.