NATO making more deployments in east after Russian invasion

NATO leaders said on Friday they were deploying more troops to eastern Europe after Russia invaded Ukraine, saying that Moscow had lied about its intentions.

“No one should be fooled by the Russian government’s barrage of lies,” the 30 leaders said in a joint statement after a virtual summit chaired by Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

‘We stand in full solidarity with the democratically elected president, parliament and government of Ukraine,’ NATO countries say after extraordinary meeting.

“We are now making significant additional defensive deployments of forces to the eastern part of the alliance,” the statement said, without giving more details.