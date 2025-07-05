Nationwide security on high alert for 9th Muharram observances

ISLAMABAD, JUL 5 /DNA/ – Comprehensive security arrangements have been implemented across the country for the processions and majalis on the 9th of Muharram. Around 2,763 processions and 7,598 majalis are being held today In the Federal Capital, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Strict security measures have been enforced in 1,129 highly sensitive areas, with continuous monitoring through drones and CCTV cameras.

The Federal Government’s central monitoring cell is operational 24/7 and closely coordinating with provincial governments. Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Minister of State Tallal Chaudhry, and Interior Secretary Khurram Agha are personally overseeing the monitoring and coordination processes.

Today 61 majalis and 17 processions are being held in Islamabad, while 3,805 majalis and 1,677 processions in Punjab, 1,207 majalis and 644 processions in Sindh, 939 majalis and 261 processions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 115 majalis and 11 processions in Balochistan, 1,290 majalis and 111 processions in Gilgit-Baltistan, and

181 majalis and 42 processions are being held in AJK.

Law enforcement agencies remain on high alert to maintain law and order. The security plans have been developed in consultation with provincial governments, and zero tolerance will be observed regarding hate speech or sectarian provocations. Central and provincial control rooms have been activated for real-time coordination and response.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that religious incitement on social media will not be tolerated under any circumstances. He stressed that maintaining law and order is the top priority, and that law enforcement agencies are fully vigilant to foil the malicious designs of Fitna-e-Hindustan. He said that, InshaAllah Ashura will remain peaceful through the efforts of the Government and tireless dedication of security forces. He emphasized that the enemy’s evil intentions have niether succceded before nor will succeed this time.