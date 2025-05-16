Nation’s Unity, Army Bravery spotlighted at Ankara Gratitude Day

ANKARA, MAY 16 /DNA/ – An event was organized at the Embassy of Pakistan in Ankara to observe Youm-e-Tashakur with the participation of Pakistani community. The day is being observed to express gratitude to Allah Almighty for the magnificent success and victory of Pakistan against Indian aggression and pay homage to the Armed Forces and Pakistani nation over the victory in ‘Operation Bunanu-um-Marsoos’ and ‘Marka-e-Haq’.

While speaking on the occasion , Ambassador Dr. Yousaf Junaid stated that after Pahalgam attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan called for a neutral, impartial and credible investigation—a call that earned strong global support. However, India didn’t accept and committed an unforgivable act of aggression, launching unprovoked attacks on Pakistani soil, in which innocent lives including women and children were lost. This was not just an assault on Pakistan; it was a blatant violation of international law and humanitarian principles, he added.

The ambassador highlighted that exercising sovereign right to self-defense, Pakistan responded with Operation ‘Bunanu-um-Marsoos’, after Pakistan’s military air bases were attacked by India. The operation successfully targeted high value military targets in India and wrote a golden chapter in the military history, while foiling the evil designs of the enemy.

Ambassador Junaid expressed his deep gratitude to the Turkish nation, who under the guidance of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Pakistan in this testing time.

In his concluding remarks, Ambassador Junaid commended the able political leadership of Pakistan, bravery and professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and the dignified nation of Pakistan, for standing like a fortified wall and shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces.