Nations Cup Hockey: France outclass Korea to clinch 3rd position

France is ranked No 11 in the FIH world hockey rankings while South Korea ranks NO 13.

KUALALUMPUR: France has beaten Korea to earn the bronze medal in the Nations Cup hockey tournament played in Malaysia. The match ended in a draw with both teams scoring 3 goals each. France won the match on penalty shoot outs.

Earlier, Wales defeated hosts Malaysia in a thriller by 2-1 in the Nations cup hockey tournament and grabbed 5th position.

Japan defeated South Africa 2-1 in a tightly contested match on Saturday to claim the 7th position in the ongoing Nations Cup Hockey Tournament being played in Malaysia.

The match began with South Africa taking an early lead through a well-constructed field goal in the first quarter, putting pressure on the Japanese side. The South Africans dominated the opening stages, displaying better coordination and attacking play. However, Japan gradually settled into the game and started to apply pressure of their own.

In the second half, Japan came back strongly, showing resilience and tactical discipline. Their persistence paid off when they equalized through a swift counterattack early in the third quarter. Buoyed by the goal, the Japanese side maintained offensive momentum and found the net again in the final quarter to take a 2-1 lead.

Despite South Africa’s efforts to mount a comeback in the closing stages, Japan’s defense, along with some sharp goalkeeping, ensured they held on to their slender advantage until the final whistle.

With this victory, Japan secured 7th place in the tournament standings, while South Africa had to settle for the 8th position. Both teams displayed sportsmanship and determination, contributing to a closely fought contest that kept spectators engaged throughout.

The Nations Cup serves as an important platform for emerging hockey nations to showcase their skills on an international stage, and both Japan and South Africa showed glimpses of quality despite their lower placements in the final rankings.