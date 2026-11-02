NationalGrid-Pakistan Energizes 220 kV Jhampir-II to Dhabeji Transmission Line

LAHORE, NOV 2 /DNA/ – NationalGrid- Pakistan has energized the 220 kV transmission line emanating from Jhampir-II to the Dhabeji substation on 23 October 2026, paving the way for reliable electricity supply to the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (DSEZ) and for new jobs, investment and growth in the region.

Completed at a cost of PKR 1,806.90 million, the project is in line with the Federal Government’s decision to develop DSEZ as a centre of industrial activity as dependable power keeps factories running, businesses investing and families earning.

As industries set up and expand in the zone, these businesses are expected to create livelihoods for local communities, strengthen supply chains and contribute to the national economy. For the youth of Sindh, this means the chance to build a career close to home.

MD NationalGrid, Engr. Altaf Hussain Malik, appreciated the project team for the successful completion of the project. He said it is an important step towards strengthening the power infrastructure serving DSEZ and supporting its long-term industrial development objectives.

NationalGrid-Pakistan remains committed to a transmission network that powers every region and brings the benefits of development to communities across the country.