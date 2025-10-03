National youth employment policy, ethical training key to PM’s youth empowerment vision

ISLAMABAD, OCT 3 (APP/DNA): Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan revealed on Friday that Pakistan’s first National Youth Employment Policy will soon be rolled out, with Ethical Training programs playing a pivotal role in advancing the Prime Minister’s vision for youth empowerment.

While speaking exclusively with a local news channel, Rana Mashhood informed that Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Employment Policy has been officially approved by the cabinet.

He said this landmark policy aims to create extensive employment opportunities for the youth across the country, with a special focus on ensuring that 35% of these opportunities are reserved for women, promoting gender equality in the workforce.

The policy not only focuses on domestic job creation but also includes initiatives to open up employment avenues abroad, he said, adding, drawing inspiration from successful international models.

Khan highlighted plans similar to China’s skilled labor export programs, which have effectively facilitated overseas employment for their workforce, adding, Pakistan aims to emulate this approach, enabling its youth to gain valuable international work experience and contribute to the country’s economy through remittances.

He also emphasized that these measures are vital components of the Prime Minister’s broader vision for youth empowerment. By combining the National Youth Employment Policy with Ethical Training programs, the government seeks to equip young Pakistanis with the skills and values necessary to thrive both at home and abroad, ultimately driving sustainable growth and development, he added.

Furthermore, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan highlighted that the Prime Minister’s vision for youth empowerment is being actively implemented through collaborations with key institutions like TEVTA (Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority).

Under this partnership, a series of Ethical Skilled Training Programs is being launched to ensure that Pakistani youth are not only technically proficient but also grounded in strong ethical values, making them globally competitive and workplace-ready, he added.

He said the government is especially focused on tapping into international job markets for skilled labor. Citing recent statistics, Khan shared that nearly 1.8 million (18 lakh) Pakistanis are already working abroad and the new policy aims to significantly increase this number by equipping young people with internationally recognized certifications and skills.

These efforts align with successful models like China’s labor export programs, which have helped boost employment and foreign remittances, he mentioned.

This multi-pronged approach combining ethical training, technical skills, and international placement reflects the Prime Minister’s comprehensive strategy for youth empowerment, he stressed.

By creating a bridge between training institutions like TEVTA and global job markets, the government is not only reducing unemployment but also building a skilled workforce that can serve as ambassadors for Pakistan’s talent and values abroad, he said.

He also revealed that Pakistan’s Youth Hub has now registered over 600,000 (6 lakh) young individuals, serving as a centralized platform to connect skilled youth with employment opportunities and training resources, adding that this initiative aims to streamline job placements and skill development, creating a vibrant ecosystem that supports youth empowerment at scale.