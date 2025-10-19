National Polio eradication campaign concludes

ISLAMABAD, Oct 19 (APP/DNA):National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) on Sunday said that during the first six days of the nationwide campaign, more than 43.7 million children have been vaccinated against polio.

According to the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC), in Punjab, over 23 million children received the vaccine, while in Sindh, more than 10.4 million children were immunized.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, more than 6.16 million children were vaccinated, followed by 2.58 million in Balochistan, 466,000 in Islamabad, 294,000 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 733,000 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, NEOC added.

The NEOC emphasized that protecting the nation’s future from polio is a shared national responsibility, highlighting the critical role of parents and guardians in ensuring every child under five receives the vaccine.

The NEOC have encouraged parents to welcome vaccination teams and ensure their children receive the life-saving drops during every polio immunization drive.

It said that for assistance or information, citizens can contact the polio team by calling 1166 or sending a WhatsApp message to 0346-7776546.

The NEOC said that the campaign in Southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be conducted from October 20.