National Grid Pakistan signs MoU with TEVTA Punjab to strengthen power sector skills development

ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (DNA):National Grid Pakistan has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Punjab to strengthen academia–industry collaboration and develop a globally competitive workforce for the power and energy sector.

Managing Director National Grid Pakistan, Engr. Altaf Hussain Malik, and Chairman TEVTA, Brig. (Retd.) Muhammad Sajid Khokhar, SI(M), signed the MoU at the TEVTA Secretariat, Lahore. Senior management from both sides were also present, said a press release issued on Monday.

The collaboration will focus on competency-based training, curriculum development, Training of Trainers, on-the-job training, internships, industrial visits and employment linkages.

Speaking on the occasion, Engr. Altaf Hussain Malik said training and skills enhancement are his key priorities, with particular emphasis on safety culture and practical skills. He assured TEVTA of National Grid Pakistan’s full cooperation and announced that a joint committee would be constituted to take the collaboration forward.

Chairman TEVTA welcomed the partnership with National Grid Pakistan, terming the MoU a great privilege and a significant step towards bridging the gap between academia and industry. He said the collaboration would benefit both organizations and open new avenues of cooperation in areas of mutual interest.