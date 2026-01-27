National essay writing competition 2025 concludes with prize distribution ceremony

ISLAMABAD, JAN 27 /DNA/ – The Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye, in collaboration with the National Book Foundation (NBF) of Pakistan and the Yunus Emre Turkish Cultural Center, successfully organized the Prize Distribution Ceremony of the National Essay Writing Competition 2025, aimed at university students across Pakistan.

The ceremony was attended by Her Excellency Wajiha Qamar, Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training, H.E. Dr. Irfan Neziroglu, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Pakistan, Dr. Kamran Jahangir, Managing Director of the National Book Foundation, senior officials, representatives of academic and cultural institutions, teachers, parents, and students.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Dr. Irfan Neziroglu highlighted that the essay competition was initiated for two key reasons: to celebrate and honor the centuries-old fraternal bond between Türkiye and Pakistan, and to commemorate the sacrifice of two Turkish engineers, Cenk Yakın and Ufuk Arslan, who were martyred during a relief mission in Balakot following the devastating 2005 earthquake.

The Ambassador recalled that during the historic visit of H.E. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to Islamabad last year, both countries agreed to establish a “Shura of Fraternity” to strengthen cooperation in social, cultural, and academic fields. He stated that this competition stands as a practical example of that vision in action.

Ambassador Neziroglu paid tribute to the shared heroes and historical figures of both nations, including Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the Ali Brothers of the Khilafat Movement, and Abdurrahman Peshawari, emphasizing the importance of transferring this shared legacy to future generations through education and awareness. He congratulated all participating students and prize winners for their dedication, creativity, and commitment.

He also expressed appreciation for Anatolia Travel Services for facilitating visa-related services and acknowledged the contributions of Mr. Halil Toker, Country Director of the Yunus Emre Turkish Cultural Center, for his role in strengthening bilateral cultural relations.

Addressing the ceremony, Minister of State Wajiha Qamar warmly welcomed the distinguished guests and congratulated the organizers for arranging a meaningful initiative under the auspices of the Embassy of Türkiye. She emphasized that Pakistan–Türkiye relations are rooted in shared history, faith, values, and mutual respect, and represent a unique example of people-to-people brotherhood.

The Minister highlighted the role of youth and writing in shaping narratives and strengthening international relationships. She encouraged students to view themselves as future diplomats, scholars, and leaders who will further deepen Pakistan–Türkiye ties. She also expressed admiration for Türkiye’s scholarship opportunities and academic exposure for Pakistani students, noting that such exchanges broaden horizons and foster lifelong bonds.

Reaffirming the Government of Pakistan’s commitment to international academic collaboration, the Minister stressed that education remains the strongest bridge between societies. She encouraged students to continue reading, writing, learning foreign languages—particularly Turkish—and exploring global cultures with confidence.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, prizes were awarded to the winning students:

First Prize: Maryam Batool, Akhuwat College for Women, Chakwal

Second Prize: Izza Naeem, University of Management & Technology, Lahore

Third Prize: Muhammad Aariz Zafar, Pakistan Institute of Management Sciences, Peshawar

The ceremony concluded with a renewed commitment to strengthening Pakistan–Türkiye friendship through education, culture, and youth engagement, reaffirming that the relationship between the two nations remains a timeless bond.