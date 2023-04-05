‘National dialogue only way forward to end crises in country’, says Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (APP): Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof. Ahsan Iqbal Wednesday stressed that the national dialogue among political forces is the only way forward to steer the country out of the current political and economic crises.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the “bold and right decisions” are the need of the hour to stabilize the country, adding, nobody would accept selective justice through such Supreme Court decisions.

“We truly believed that social justice and supremacy of law is imperative for progress and prosperity of the country”, he added.

He also maintained that the government never be disrespectful to the court orders but we had shown reservations on this three-bench decision.

PML-N will not bow down to ‘one-sided decisions’ and the three-member bench of Supreme Court decision for provincial elections will further cause economic and political instability in the country, he added.

He said Imran Khan “ladla” (blue-eyed) who wanted the system for his own vested interests instead of preferring public interest.

Replying to a question, he said that after 2017 now again the country will face political chaos and economic instability with these court verdicts.

Coalition government strongly committed to serve the poorest segments of society, he said, adding, we have been struggling to uplift the economy and take the country to the path of development.