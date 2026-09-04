National Day of Vietnam celebrated in Islamabad

DNA

ISLAMABAD, SEP 4: A ceremony was held in the federal capital on Thursday to celebrate the 81st National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, marked by a ceremonial cake-cutting and a vibrant display of cultural camaraderie.

Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Nasir Shah graced the occasion as the chief guest, accompanied by the Ambassador of Vietnam to Pakistan, Pham An Tuan. The event, hosted at a local hotel, was also attended by Heads of Missions from ASEAN member countries, along with a large number of diplomats, government officials, and members of the business community.

The ceremony began with the national anthems of both Pakistan and Vietnam, followed by a joint cake-cutting by the chief guest and the Vietnamese ambassador. Speaking on the occasion, MNA Nasir Shah extended warm felicitations to the Vietnamese government and its people, highlighting the deep-rooted ties of friendship and cooperation between Pakistan and Vietnam.

Ambassador Pham An Tuan thanked the guests for their participation and reiterated Vietnam’s commitment to strengthening its multifaceted relations with Pakistan. He apprised the attendees of the significant strides made by Vietnam in the fields of economy, agriculture, and technology, expressing a keen interest in learning from Pakistan’s expertise in various sectors.