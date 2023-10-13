National Day of Spain celebrated

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Spain hosted a reception to mark the National Day of Spain. Federal Minister for Privatization Fawad Hassan Fawad was the chief guest while Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa also attended the reception.

The Minister termed the relations between Pakistan and Spain excellent adding both countries have been cooperating with each other on various regional and multi-lateral forums.

He hoped these relations would further be strengthened even in the days to come.

Ambassador of Spain in his speech shed light on various aspects of the bilateral relations. He said Pakistan was second largest trading partner of Spain in the European Union.

The Ambassador also highlighted the historical and religious importance of Spain.