National Day of Saudi Arabia celebrated

ISLAMABAD, 23 Sept (DNA) – President Asif Ali Zardari, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malkiy, Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz and Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori participated in a cake-cutting ceremony held in Islamabad to celebrate the National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

The event was a symbol of the deep-rooted friendship and diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

During the celebration, dignitaries expressed their commitment to further strengthening the historic relationship between the two brotherly nations.

The gathering was attended by officials, diplomats, and distinguished guests, marking the significance of the occasion.