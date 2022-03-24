National Day of Pakistan Observed at the Embassy of Pakistan Brussels

A flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Embassy of Pakistan, Brussels to commemorate the National Day of Pakistan, today. Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Zaheer A. Janjua hoisted the national flag at the Chancery building.

The messages of the President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan were read out on the occasion. The President and Prime Minister of Pakistan in their respective messages congratulated the nation and paid tributes to the dynamic and visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal. They reaffirmed their commitment to make tireless efforts to realize the vision of the founding fathers to make Pakistan a social welfare state on the model of Riyasat-e-Madina.

In his special message on the occasion, Ambassador Janjua paid homage to the historic struggle of the Muslims of the Sub-Continent for an independent homeland, where they could live their lives with complete religious, cultural and social freedoms. He stressed the importance of the vision of Poet-Philosopher, Allama Muhammad Iqbal and ideals of Quaid-e-Azam, Mohammad Ali Jinnah, who envisaged Pakistan to be a progressive, moderate and democratic country.

The Ambassador emphasized that Pakistan will celebrate the 75th anniversary of independence this year, which implies that the nation has been able to protect the freedom and sovereignty by overcoming all the challenges with collective effort and perseverance.

Appreciating the important role of overseas Pakistanis in the development of Pakistan, Ambassador Janjua highlighted the steps taken by the government to address their issues. He encouraged the Pakistani diaspora in Belgium and Luxembourg to continue to play their role in the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

The Ambassador termed the convening of 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Pakistan, as an important diplomatic achievement for the country. He underscored that the Foreign Ministers of the Islamic countries deliberated on the challenges being faced by the Muslim world including Kashmir, Palestine, and Afghanistan.

The Ambassador also reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to extend all possible political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for the UN guaranteed right to self-determination.

Community members from different cities of Belgium including Brussels, Ghent, Liege and Leuven as well as Luxembourg participated in the event with full fervour.