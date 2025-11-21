National day of Oman celebrated

ISLAMABAD, NOV 21 /DNA/ – On the auspicious occasion of the Sultanate of Oman’s National Day, His Excellency Fahad Sulaiman Khalaf Al Kharusi, the Ambassador of Oman to Pakistan, has extended warm greetings and lauded the “excellent, close, warm, brotherly, and cordial” relations between the two nations.

In his message, Ambassador Al Kharusi emphasized that the day marks the Renewed Renaissance of Oman under the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. He highlighted His Majesty’s constant quest to advance Oman’s modern cultural and economic status and his keenness to ensure Omani citizens are “true partners in their country’s comprehensive development.”

The Ambassador expressed his pleasure at the opportunity to celebrate the deep-rooted and remarkable ties between Oman and Pakistan. He pointed out that these relations, characterized by friendliness, cooperation, and a common perception on regional and international issues, hold significant potential for further growth.

“I firmly believe that there are high potentials for increasing the ties in commercial and economic fields,” stated Ambassador Al Kharusi. He called for the introduction of more programs and projects to enhance bilateral trade.

Highlighting a key area for collaboration, the Ambassador noted, “There are more opportunities for Pakistanis to invest in Oman and so can the Omanis do here for the mutual benefits of our economies.”

Beyond economics, the envoy also underscored the rich cultural heritage of both nations. He urged for mutual steps to enhance cultural exposure in an exemplary manner, suggesting a promising avenue for strengthening people-to-people connections.

The Sultanate of Oman celebrates its National Day on November 20th, a occasion that reflects on the nation’s progress and future aspirations. The Ambassador’s statement reinforces the strong foundation upon which Oman and Pakistan can build an even more robust and multifaceted partnership.