Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Main Menu

National Day of Lithuania

| March 15, 2023

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination and Special Initiatives Sardar Ehsaan-ur-Rehman Mazari, Hon. Consul General of Lithuania Masud M Khan and his spouse cutting cake to celebrate National Day of Lithuania. -DNA

DIPLOMATIC NEWS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

National Day of Lithuania

DNA ISLAMABAD: Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination and Special Initiatives Sardar Ehsaan-ur-Rehman Mazari, Hon. Consul GeneralRead More

RCCI delegation calls on Ambassador of Uzbekistan

DNA Rawalpindi: RCCI delegation headed by President Saqib Rafiq called on H.E. Mr. Aybek ArifRead More

Comments are Closed