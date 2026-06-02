National Day of Italy celebrated

ISLAMABAD, JUN 2 /DNA/ – A grand ceremony was held in the federal capital to celebrate the National Day of Italy, bringing together Pakistan’s top political leadership and diplomatic corps. The event showcased the strong bilateral ties between Pakistan and the European nation.

The chief guest, Federal Minister for Energy Ali Pervez Malik, joined Ambassador of Italy Marilina Armellin in a traditional cake-cutting ceremony. They were flanked by a high-profile gathering of constitutional figures, including Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Defence Minister Khwaja Muhammad Asif, Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi, and Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi.

The presence of such a diverse group of senior leaders highlighted the broad-based respect and diplomatic warmth shared between Islamabad and Rome. The attendees extended their heartfelt congratulations to the Italian Ambassador and the people of Italy, reaffirming commitments to strengthening cooperation in trade, energy, and cultural exchange.