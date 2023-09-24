National Day of China celebrated

LAHORE, SEPT 23 /DNA/ – Government officials and dignitaries gathered today in Lahore to mark the 74th Anniversary of the National Day of the People’s Republic of China. Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman, Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, Chinese Consul General Cao Ke, Federal Privatization Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad, Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir, and other prominent figures came together for a celebratory cake-cutting ceremony.

This event underscores the strong and enduring friendship between Pakistan and China, reaffirming their commitment to furthering diplomatic and economic ties. The occasion was marked by camaraderie and goodwill as both nations celebrated this significant milestone.